RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Fire Department is mourning the death of retired Fire Chief Rodney Seals.

According to a social media post announcing his death, Seals, who joined the RCFD in 1995, served the Rapid City community for 25 years. Seals held numerous positions over the years, including Division Chief of Fire Operations, Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Chief. Seals was named Deputy Fire Chief in 2015 and took on interim duties until his official appointment.

According to his obituary, Seals died on Wednesday, March 29. He was 52 years old.