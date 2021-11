SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former South Dakota priest, who is already in prison, has now pleaded guilty to a sex charge.

According to a court document, Marcin Garbacz secretly shot videos of a teenage boy in the shower.

It happened during a trip in 2011, when he was assigned to a parish in Faith. Garbacz is also serving a 20 year federal prison sentence for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from South Dakota parishes.

A sentencing date for the sex charge has not been set.