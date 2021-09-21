Former priest admits to secretly recording teenage boy in shower

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former South Dakota priest plans to plead guilty to sex charges.

Marcin Garbacz admits to secretly shooting videos of a teenage boy in the shower. It happened in 2011, when he was assigned to a parish in Faith.

According to his statement, Garbacz brought a 17-year-old boy overseas and they spent several nights in the same hotel rooms. The former priest admits to shooting 5 videos on his phone and then transferring them to his computer.

A change of plea hearing has not been scheduled yet.

He is currently serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from South Dakota parishes.