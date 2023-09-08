RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The nation will be watching a rally in Rapid City Friday evening.

Former President Trump is set to headline the event with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Nationally, it’s fueling speculation that he could be considering her as a running mate.

Noem has been a vocal ally of the former president and took herself out of the running for the GOP nomination because of Trump’s dominance in the party.

Crowd attending the GOP rally Inside the GOP rally

Protests are expected outside the event. As of 5 p.m. MT, there were already several groups set up outside the venue with some protesting the former president while others were there to show their support for him.

Outside The Monument Outside the GOP Rally in Rapid City

KELOLAND News has a crew covering the event; look for updates on the latest from Rapid City in this story.