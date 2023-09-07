RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands have bought tickets for the GOP Rally to see former President Donald Trump and Governor Kristi Noem speak at the Rapid City Monument on Friday, September 8th.

Protestors are also expected. A group called Liberty and Justice for All is planning to have people gather for a 4:30 protest.

Our team coverage will begin Friday afternoon, with live reports during first at four. We will have cameras both inside and outside the event, to make sure you don’t miss anything