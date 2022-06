BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — A former Box Elder Police Officer will spend years behind bars after pleading guilty to Aggravated Sexual Abuse.

The U.S. Department of Justice says that 35-year-old Ricardo Olandez forced a young girl to have sex with him while he was living at Ellsworth Air Force Base in 2021.

Olandez was sentenced to just over 13 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.