SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has just confirmed a former Box Elder police officer is expected to plead guilty to sex charges.

Federal Court papers filed Thursday say Ricardo Edward Franc Olandez admits to having sexual contact with a child while living on Ellsworth Air Force Base.

We are going through the documents and will take a closer look at his plea deal, later today on KELOLAND News and on KELOLAND.com.