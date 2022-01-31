SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Matt Burns, the former police chief of Sioux Falls, has a new title.

Feeding South Dakota announced today that Burns will be the non-profit’s new chief operating officer.

According to organization, Burns will help with leadership, planning and management of the operational functions of Feeding South Dakota.

“We are excited to bring Matt on to the Feeding South Dakota Leadership Team,” CEO Lori Dykstra said in a press release. “His prior experience is a great fit for the organization’s operational needs, and he will play a key role as we continue to expand on our services throughout the state.”

“The work of providing food to those in need is a hopeful and vital cause,” Burns said in the release. “I am proud to join this team in the mission to end hunger in South Dakota.”

Burns starts his new role on January 31. The organization says he is the final addition to a newly formed leadership team at Feeding South Dakota.