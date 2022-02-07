SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new, yet familiar face at Feeding South Dakota.

For 25 years, Matt Burns helped fight crime in Sioux Falls with the police department.

Burns served as chief for six years before retiring last summer.

Now he’s combating something different: hunger.

“As a public servant for 25 years you kind of have it in your heart, you want to continue to serve and look for ways to put yourself out there and have an impact. With Feeding South Dakota, that mission is everyday,” Feeding South Dakota chief operating officer Matt Burns said.

Burns started his new role as chief operating officer a week ago.

While he’s not wearing the badge anymore, he is using some of the skills from his previous role.

“Setting a vision, motivating people, ensuring efficient operations, actually being a good steward of the dollars you’re entrusted with,” Burns said.

Feeding South Dakota has seen about a 15-20 percent increase at its mobile food distributions across the state.

“We believe that during the holidays it’s a tough time, but we’re also seeing a rise in cost of groceries and utilities bills that are just creating an environment where families need to stretch that dollar a little further month to month,” Feeding South Dakota CEO Lori Dyskstra said.

And now Feeding South Dakota can continue meeting that need with a full leadership team.

“It’s more than just about providing them food or sustenance, it’s really about giving them hope,” Burns said.

Feeding South Dakota is always in need of volunteers.

