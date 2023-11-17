SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former police chief could be headed to federal prison.

Christopher Saunsoci admits to stealing from the Yankton Sioux Tribe.

When he was chief of police in 2022, Saunsoci lied about the values of a tribally owned SUV, car, boat and trailer so they’d be considered “salvaged property” and he could buy them for himself.

Court documents say he bought a 6-year-old GMC Yukon and Dodge Charger for $200 each.

A month later, He turned around and sold the Yukon for more than $22,000. He also bought a pontoon and trailer for $100 each.

According to a plea deal, Saunsoci faces a maximum of five years behind bars. He could also have to pay a quarter million dollar fine.