SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A former Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has been identified as the deputy killed Saturday in an officer-involved shooting in Wisconsin.

29-year-old Kaitie Leising joined the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin in 2022. According to a media release from the Sheriff’s Office, Leising was with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office here in South Dakota for two years prior to moving to Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin State Department of Justice, Leising was responding to a potential drunk driver in a ditch in the township of Glenwood Saturday night. Shortly after getting to the scene, she reported shots fired.

The DOJ said Leising was shot, hospitalized and later died. Authorities say the suspect took off running and was later found dead in a wooded area with a gunshot wound.

Multiple police departments and sheriff’s offices sent their condolences to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office following the incident.

In a media release, Sheriff Scott Knudson with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said “Our love and condolences go out to the family of Kaitie Leising and all those with whom she served. We, as a law enforcement family, will do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort to her family. We will miss her infectious smile and personality. She will be missed by all she touched.”

In a Tweet from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Sunday night, Sheriff Brian Mueller said “Kaitlin was an outstanding law enforcement officer, positively impacting many in our county. Most importantly, she was an outstanding human being.”

Photos of Leising during her time with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

Mueller also pointed out the dangers that can come up during traffic stops, saying, “We thank the men/women who serve and put their lives on the line every day. Our hearts break with the loss of this brave Deputy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kaitlin’s family at this difficult time.”