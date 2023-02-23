SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Julian Bear Runner, former president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, is charged with wire fraud and embezzlement.

According to federal court papers, Bear Runner would submit fraudulent vouchers work-related trips within South Dakota and to surrounding states that he never took. The tribe would issue Bear Runner a check for the trips but Bear Runner allegedly used the funds for personal use such as trips to Prairie Wind Casino on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

All together, he’s accused of stealing more than $80,000.

The documents also allege that Bear Runner cashed six checks using the Oglala Sioux tribe’s bank account using a bank in Gordon, Nebraska.