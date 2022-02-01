SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The attorney for a former Sioux Falls police officer says he’s not guilty of simple assault.

32-year-old Joseph Larson is accused of assault during an arrest of a black man outside of Wiley’s Tavern on July 24.

Court papers say Larson struggled to put a seatbelt on the man inside the car and hit him in the groin multiple times.

A defensive tactics instructor for the Sioux Falls Police Department said that was not consistent with techniques officers were trained in.

Larson’s trial date has been set for April.