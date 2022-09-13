SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Sioux Falls Police officer admits to breaking a federal law and preying on someone who he believed was a child.

29-year-old Luke Schauer returned to federal court Tuesday afternoon and pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. Authorities arrested him earlier this year for sending explicit messages to an undercover agent posing as a 12-year-old girl.

As part of a plea agreement, two other charges were dropped including attempted production of child pornography.

Schauer was terminated from the Sioux Falls Police Department as soon as officials learned about the investigation.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in December and faces anywhere from 10 years behind bars to life in prison.