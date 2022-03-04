SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Sioux Falls police officer, facing federal child pornography charges, was in court Friday morning.

Luke Schauer is accused of sending explicit messages and pictures to an undercover agent posing as a 12-year-old girl earlier this year.

During the brief hearing, federal prosecutors read through the two charges filed against Schauer in an indictment. The judge also re-entered Schauer’s two not guilty pleas. Schauer could face up to 40 years in prison, if found guilty. Schauer is free without posting any bond.

We also have an update on another former Sioux Falls Police officer facing child pornography charges.

23-year old Matthew Jock is charged in state court. Just this week, a Lincoln County grand jury indicted him on 5 counts of child pornography.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned later this month.