Former Navy admiral, Sioux City resident announces U.S. Senate run against Grassley

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A retired admiral for the U.S. Navy and Sioux City resident has announced his intention to unseat Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

Mike Franken, originally from Sioux Center, made the announcement Thursday morning, saying leadership is doing what is right. Franken notes that an instance of doing what is right was his 2002 ‘no’ vote against the invasion of Iraq. He said he was one of the “junior officers at the table and under pressure to ‘go along.'”

Franken adds in his announcement that “[l]eadership has been replaced with blatant party politics,” adding that GOP politicians are moving further right.

An important part of leadership is doing what’s right. In 2002, I cast the sole ‘no’ vote during deliberations on the invasion of Iraq



Now, I'm declaring my candidacy to unseat @ChuckGrassley to represent Iowa in the US Senate. Chip in: https://t.co/bIyjKEGyge — Admiral Mike Franken (@FrankenforIowa) October 14, 2021

Franken previously ran against Sen. Joni Ernst in 2020 before falling in the Democrat primary to Theresa Greenfield.

Grassley announced his run for re-election in late September. If elected, this would be Grassley’s 8th term as a U.S. Senator, having been elected in 1980. Grassley currently serves in multiple committees including the agriculture and judiciary committees.

Mike Franken is the fourth Democrat to announce a run against Grassley. Former US Representative Abby Finkenauer announced her run in July, as Glenn Hurst and Dave Huhlbauer also announced. Iowa Sen. Jim Carlin also announced his run against Grassley as a Republican.