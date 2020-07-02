Former Mount Rushmore superintendent calls fireworks show ‘a terrible idea’

CUSTER, SD (KELO) — A retired superintendent of Mount Rushmore is calling Friday’s fireworks show “a terrible idea.” Cheryl Schreier has written an op-ed published this week in the Washington Post saying the event shouldn’t take place because of the threat of wildfires and COVID-19. Schreier says remnants of past fireworks shows were still turning up at the park, years later.

Former Mount Rushmore Superintendent Cheryl Schreier says she’s concerned Friday’s fireworks show may spark a wildfire at the memorial.

“Compounded by that is the fact when you have that many people in one place, evacuating people in a quick fashion is just way too difficult,” Schreier said.

Schreier served as Mount Rushmore’s superintendent from 2010 to 2019. She was involved in the decision to end fireworks shows 10 years ago.

“It was a very prudent and responsible decision knowing what we knew about fireworks and the damage that it could cause,” Schreier said.

Schreier says as late as last year, she was still finding fireworks debris around the memorial.

“Anytime it would rain, you would still find all of the debris from fireworks, plastics, I’ve actually seen plastics that have been embedded in the sculpture itself, in front, from fireworks,” Schreier said.

But it’s not just fire danger or environmental issues that have Schreier concerned. She says hosting thousands of people from across the country is a recipe for disaster when it comes to the coronavirus.

“It could be a tragedy in the realm that nobody really knows what will happen after this event if people leave and contract the virus, expose all of the visitors and also all of the employees,” Schreier said.

Schreier says it’s unlikely organizers will heed her advise to call-off Fridays show, but she hopes her speaking out now will alert people to the potential risks.

Schreier says it’s ironic that organizers won’t lower the number of people attending the event for the sake of social distancing, yet Mount Rushmore won’t allow regular visitation for the entire day.

You can read her entire Washington Post opinion piece by clicking here