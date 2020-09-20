Former MLB player speaks at church service in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Faith Family Church in central Sioux Falls welcomed a special guest at a service Sunday morning that will catch long-time baseball fans’ attention.

If you were a Major League Baseball fan in the 80s and 90s, you likely know the name Darryl Strawberry.

Strawberry played in the league for 17 years with the Mets, Dodgers, Giants and Yankees. Upon his exit from MLB, he struggled with drug addiction and ended up in prison in Florida.

He also had cancer twice and lost a kidney in his second surgery battling the disease. Now, he focuses on his faith.

“I’m here doing ministry,” Strawberry said. “I think that’s the only reason. I’ve been here six or seven times. It’s a beautiful place and for some odd reason, God just continues to send me back here. The people here really receive the message of God’s word and I think that’s more important than me being a baseball player and what most people would think about, because I really don’t come and talk about baseball. I come and talk about faith.”

