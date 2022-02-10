SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Former Minnehaha County engineer Duane (DJ) Buthe Jr., 40, has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $5,000 from a statewide association. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 17.

He was initially also charged with stealing more than $100,000, but that charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Buthe served as the secretary of the South Dakota Association of County Highway Superintendents (SDACHS) from 2013-2020. In August 2021, the State’s Attorney office in Brookings County said in a news release that while in office, Buthe completed numerous retail transactions, cash withdrawals and illegal money transactions on the SDACHS for his benefit.

Buthe worked for Minnehaha County until early March when he started as the city public works director for the City of Brookings. Prior to working for Minnehaha County, he worked for the city of Sioux Falls.