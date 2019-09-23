Former McCrossan Boys Ranch bookkeeper headed to federal prison

Federal judge sentences Crystal Nelson to one year in prison for stealing from non profit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A former bookkeeper at McCrossan Boys Ranch is headed to federal prison. Crystal Nelson pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from the non profit in June. On Monday afternoon, a judge sentenced Nelson to one year and one day in prison and 3 years supervised release. She must also pay restitution.

Nelson admits to adding money to her paychecks, writing checks for cash and using company credit cards for personal expenses. It happened over a five-year period.

According to court documents, Nelson worked at McCrossan for nine years. The McCrossan director told KELOLAND News Nelson used to be a trusted employee, but as soon as they noticed something was wrong, she was immediately relieved of her duties