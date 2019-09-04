Former mayor pens book

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – He’s been the mayor of Sioux Falls, host of his own TV show and now he can add one more title to his name: author.

Mike Huether, who served as Sioux Falls’ mayor from 2010 to 2018, found time over the past year to write and publish his first book. KELOLAND News sat down with Huether for an exclusive one-on-one interview about his book titled, ‘Serve. Lead. Win.’

Huether says it’s about all three of those aspects and how he applied them to his life.

“Yeah it is, I think that it’s one that when people read it, they will be motivated. They will be inspired. They will kind of feel like, ‘Yeah, let’s go,'” Huether said.

Huether says he started writing the book soon after he left office, but had been taking notes throughout his political career.

“I tried to provide some behind the scenes look of what was going on during those eight years, when I was honored to serve as mayor, but also some of those behind the scenes time. You know, before I became the mayor; when I was in corporate America. As well as some of the things that happened during my, my early years and in life and I try to share, you know bits and pieces of all of it. And yeah, I think people will find it interesting,” Huether said.

There are 15 chapters in the book where he talks about everything from his 6th grade speech contest to working with the media to get coverage of topics of public interest and earning their trust.

But he says there are no personal attacks on anyone.

“No, I don’t think there’s any dirt in there,” Huether said.

“I was tempted. I was. But, you know, even when I was the mayor, and I was running for mayor, or even in my personal life, there’s times where, yeah, I wanted to go after somebody. But you just…not worth it,” Huether continued.

In his conclusion, Huether talks briefly about possibly running for office again someday. He says his ‘My Man Mike Truck’ has 141,000 on it, but it’s all tuned up with fresh tires and is ready to roll if he should start the engine of another campaign.

So what’s the next chapter in Huether’s life? Stay tuned.

Huether says you can find his book on Amazon and local bookstores. It retails for $17.95 for hard copies and $14.95 for paperbacks.