Former KELOLAND Living host Gary Weckwerth battles COVID-19 despite vaccinations and booster shot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 does not discriminate. It can attack anyone at anytime.

One of the latest victims, who’s a familiar name and face in KELOLAND, did everything right to try and protect himself and he still got it.

Former KELOLAND Sports Director Gary Weckwerth used to be a household name in gymnasiums.

But never did he think he would be talking on camera about contracting COVID-19 one week ago.

“I just thought it was a cold, had congestion, you know low grade fevers,” Weckwerth said.

Weckwerth, who battled leukemia long before he co-hosted KELOLAND Living, says he still gets low grade fevers from time to time because of it and the ongoing medication he was taking.

That’s why he decided to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and also the booster shot, so he could better protect himself.

But when he wasn’t getting any better, breathing became difficult and his fever rose.

“Started creeping into the 100’s all the time,” Weckwerth said.

He decided to get tested and it came back positive.

“As soon as I got diagnosed with it the nurse called and said you’re eligible for the antibody infusion and I said ‘when can I get it,'” Weckwerth said.

The antibody infusion helps COVID-19 patients fight off their symptoms. Weckwerth received his this past Monday and is now feeling much better, but he’s still on oxygen to keep up his levels.

“I kept saying to myself, ‘I’m so lucky, I’m so lucky…’ I could be a million times worse and I’m not in the hospital,” Weckwerth said.

That’s why he’s glad he got the vaccine, along with the booster shot.

“I don’t think I’d be here talking to you today without the vaccination, there’s no doubt about it,” Weckwerth said.

Weckwerth says he’s not one to preach about the vaccine, because everyone has their own opinions, but he did say he thinks it’s the right thing to do.