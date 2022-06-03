BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa Deputy has been charged for his role in allegedly extorting a woman during a traffic stop.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, former Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputy, Klint Bentley of Fairbank was charged with extortion, non-felonious misconduct in office, and accepting a bribe during a February traffic stop.

On February 4 around 10:05 p.m., Bentley allegedly asked a woman to show him her breasts in exchange rather than giving her a speeding ticket, according to the release.

Police documents stated he asked the woman, “What’s in it for me,” and after the incident, Bentley would allegedly continue to ask for nude photos from her via text message. The documents also indicated that the woman recorded the interaction with the former deputy.

The release noted that the Buchanon County Sheriff’s Office and the Buchanan County Attorney’s Office requested on February 7 the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office to conduct an investigation due to a conflict of interest.

Bentley’s employment with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office ended on February 8, according to the release.