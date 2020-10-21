Former hockey team office manager sentenced for embezzlement

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A former office manager for the Rapid City Rush has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for stealing $700,000 from the professional hockey team.

Forty-two-year-old Jennifer Durham pleaded guilty in July to tax evasion and two counts of wire fraud. She worked for the team from 2008 through June 2019, where she was responsible for maintaining accounting records, creating financial reports, and recording and depositing cash receipts.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken on Monday sentenced Durham to 37 months in prison and ordered her to pay back nearly $1 million, including $700,000 to the Rush and more than $186,000 to the Internal Revenue Service.