SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A judge on Thursday sentenced a former highway superintendent for Minnehaha County to 100 days in jail for embezzlement. D.J. Buthe told the judge “I messed up,” when he stole thousands of dollars from the South Dakota Association of Highway Superintendents while serving as the organization’s secretary-treasurer.

D.J. Buthe told the judge he had a “lapse of judgment” when he used a credit card from the South Dakota Association of County Highway Superintendents to purchase items like food, gifts and travel for himself and his family.

Buthe said he was “embarrassed and ashamed to the core of my being” and that he never thought the amount would add up to so much: more than $80,000 from the association and another $20,000 from Minnehaha County.

Buthe has since paid back all the money and then some, totaling more than $127,000 in restitution. He had to tap into his retirement savings to make the payment.

Buthe pleaded guilty to embezzlement last month as part of a plea agreement.

The judge gave Buthe credit for quickly paying back the money but said he “abused the public trust.” She suspended a 10 year prison sentence but gave him 100 days in jail.

Buthe’s attorney said after the hearing that it was a fair sentence.

Buthe will report to jail on April first.

Buthe will also have to serve 3-year’s probation once he’s released from jail.