Former Groton student explains what it’s like living in New York during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – COVID-19 is impacting people here in KELOLAND, even across the country and world. Tylan Glover graduated from Groton High School last year. He is now living in New York. It one of the nation’s hardest hit states during the pandemic.

Tylan Glover started school at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City last summer. He is studying musical theater.

“We take four to five dance classes a week, for a musical theater major, you take musical theater performance, acting classes, speech classes, singing lessons, all of these performance based classes,” Glover said.

But in March, his school closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

“When they canceled school we thought, oh we will be back in a week no big deal, so me and my roommate moved back, his mom came and picked us up, he lives about 3 hours from the city in a town called Binghamton,” Glover said.

Glover has now started doing his classes online.

Additionally, he says the state has put social distancing rules into place.

“Now you can’t leave the house without a mask, you will not be let in anywhere without one,” Glover said.

Glover says his school is hoping to start in-person classes again in June. But until then he’s staying positive.

“We try to go for walks, there’s a nature preserve across the street from where I am staying and there is a river we walk along to get some fresh air,” Glover said.

Glover says he’s not sure when or if he will be visiting his family in South Dakota. He wants to make sure it is safe to do so.