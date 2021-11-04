Former Governor Frank Farrar to be honored in Pierre on Tuesday

Former South Dakota Governor Frank Farrar in 1970. Farrar died at the age of 92 on Sunday.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Former South Dakota Governor Frank Farrar will be honored on Tuesday, November 9 at the state capitol.

Public viewing will be from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT. A memorial ceremony is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Capitol Rotunda. Access to the second-floor rotunda will be closed at 11 a.m. to allow time to set up for the memorial ceremony. Access will begin at 12:30 p.m. The public is asked to enter the Capitol through the north doors.

Farrar died over the weekend in Rochester, Minnesota, surrounded by family. He was 92.

All flags in the state are asked to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Saturday, November 13.