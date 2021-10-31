Former Governor and Attorney General Frank Farrar dies at 92

Former governor Frank Farrar and Governor Kristi Noem posed with statues of former governors Charles Sheldon, Carl Gunderson and Coe Crawford after the South Dakota Trail of Governors ceremony Friday at the state Capitol in Pierre. (Bob Mercer)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Former South Dakota Governor Frank Farrar has passed away at the age of 92 on October 31, his family has announced.

Farrar was elected as the states 24th governor in 1968 and served until 1971. Farrar also held office as the Attorney General prior to his term as governor.

Governor Noem has ordered that all flags be flown at half-staff in his honor.

“Frank was an incredible leader for our state and a mentor to me over these past years, as well,” said Gov. Noem. “His heart for people and his enthusiasm for public service have been an inspiration.

Farrar was a graduate of the University of South Dakota and served in the Korean War and following the war he served as a captain in the Army Reserves for 15 years.