EDGEMONT, S.D. (KELO) — On Thursday, a federal judge in western South Dakota sentenced a former police officer to 25 years in prison for sexually exploiting two minors in Edgemont, South Dakota.

The crimes happened while Francis Kistler was on duty.

One of the victims says Kistler used his position in law enforcement to get her to send him nude photos through Snapchat, which he then screenshot to save.

