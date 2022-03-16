SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former South Dakota Department of Corrections official is suing the state.

Stefany Bawek claims the DOC treated her unfairly and violated her civil rights because she’s a woman and because she reported a case of sexual harassment.

Bawek ran Pheasantland Industries at the state penitentiary from 2018 until last summer.

She was one of a handful of Department of Corrections officials who lost their jobs after Governor Kristi Noem launched an investigation following an anonymous tip about problems in the prison system.