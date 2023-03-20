SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new charge was filed against a former child care worker who admits to inappropriately touching children in his care.

On Friday, 27-year-old Chris Phoumy pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual contact with children. On Monday, he pleaded guilty to one count of felony child abuse.

Court papers say the abuse, torture or cruel punishment happened during September of last year, during the time that he worked at a southern Sioux Falls day care center. The victim was 4 years old.

Phoumy faces an additional case in Minnehaha County.