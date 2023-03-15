WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A former Watertown child care provider admits to killing a toddler in her care.

On Wednesday morning Amanda Walder pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dropped all of the other charges in the case, including second-degree murder.

According to court documents, in July of 2021, Walder was watching 17-month-old Liam Koistinen at her in-home daycare, when police were called for an unconscious child.

Liam suffered a brain bleed and died in the hospital.

Walder initially told investigators she had been firm with him and it was possible she accidentally hit his head on a bed frame.