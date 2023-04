LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — A former Lead school bus driver is headed to federal prison for child pornography.

A judge has sentenced 73-year-old William Stone to 5 years behind bars, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

In 2020 and 2021, Stone admits downloading child pornography and superimposing naked pictures of himself into the pictures, so it looked like he was the one sexually abusing children.

Authorities say he would also add clothed photos of local children.