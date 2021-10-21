Former Box Elder police officer to admit to having sexual contact with child on Ellsworth Air Force base

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — A former Box Elder Police officer admits to breaking the law, and as part of a plea agreement he’ll need to register as a sex offender.

Ricardo Olandez has signed a statement admitting to sexual abuse. The document – filed in federal court today – says the victim was under the age of 18 and that the crimes happened at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Olandez worked as police officer in Box Elder from April 6, 2020 until May 18 of this year. His employment ended just days before the case was filed in federal court.
A plea hearing has not been scheduled yet.

In addition to registering as a sex offender, Olandez also faces federal prison time.

