BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A former Beresford teacher faces criminal charges, two months after resigning from her job.

Emily Ayres is accused of allowing two males under the age of 21-to drink alcohol in her home in August of 2019.

She is charged with violating beverage laws in her home and giving alcohol to someone under 21.

Ayres resigned from her job as Beresford’s vocal music teacher in April.