Former baseball coach, Canaries player facing rape charge

This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: Thomas Jr. is not released on bond.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former volunteer coach at Augustana University and former Canaries baseball player is accused of raping a 10-year-old child.

Court documents say Juan Thomas, Jr. raped the child earlier this week in Lincoln County. He also faces ten counts of child pornography.

His bond is set at $250,000 and if he is released, he will not be allowed to have contact with anyone under the age of 18. He is scheduled to be back in court in February.

Augustana University told KELOLAND News Thomas Jr. served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Augustana baseball team in 2014 and 2016.

The Harrisburg Baseball Association confirmed to KELOLAND News Thomas Jr. was a seasonal baseball coach from November 2017 to October 2019. He is no longer associated with Harrisburg baseball.

The Harrisburg Baseball Association is working with the Lincoln County State’s Attorney.

The Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman says authorities are asking witnesses and potential victims to contact investigators.

KELOLAND News is looking into Thomas Jr.’s background and will have more coverage Friday on-air and online.