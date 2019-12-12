Former Badlands Pawn Building purchased by non-profit group

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, Inc. says a new veteran, military, and civilian non-profit corporation has purchased the former Badlands Pawn Building.

Officials say the building located on West Russell Street will bring multiple veteran and military-themed organizations under one roof.

The building will also bring a state-of-the-art location for entertainment, events and meetings, along with a military museum in the future.

“The Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans, military service members and their families, all while integrating the civilian community into the process. Anyone with a love of country is welcome and encouraged to support and participate in this unprecedented endeavor,” Ken Teunissen, the Vice-Chair of the Alliance, said.

Teunissen says the building purchase is the first of many steps needed to open the doors. He says if all goes as planned, the building would be fully-operational by the spring of 2020.