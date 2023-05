SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lawsuit was just filed against a local university.

Two former faculty members in Augustana’s School of Music claim they were the victims of a two-year smear campaign that led to the loss of their jobs. Lisa Grevlos and Paul Nesheim have filed a civil lawsuit in federal court.

Court documents say they are suing the school, claiming they were discriminated against because of their ages. They also claim there was a breach of contract.