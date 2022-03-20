SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may remember the stories KELOLAND News did with Parker Hanson, the one time Augustana University baseball pitcher who only has one arm.

They included the time when his prosthetic arm was stolen out of the backseat of his car, only to be returned after it was found at a recycling center.

Well now, this former baseball player is pitching in again, only this time he’s out to help an organization that went to bat for him.

During college, Parker Hanson used his arm to make a name for himself. But it was his left arm that caught a lot of people’s attention.

You see, Hanson was born without a left hand.

Despite that, he never let anyone tell him he couldn’t do something, especially play baseball, a sport he’s loved all his life.

“Obviously a lot of people looked at me and never thought I’d play pro baseball or even college baseball,” Hanson said.

But he did and the media came knocking.

“I did a lot of interviews while I played baseball and my mom actually said have you ever thought about speaking,” Hanson said.

At first, Hanson said he hated public speaking, but now that he’s graduated from college and working full time, he saw an opportunity to inspire and motivate people with his story.

Now he travels the upper Midwest giving motivational speeches to schools, churches and other organizations.

“My goal is to hopefully impact as many people’s lives through this as possible, it’s a lot more than just overcoming obstacles and my disability,” Hanson said.

The title of his presentation is ‘Rise Above No Excuses’ meaning don’t focus on what you don’t have, but rather appreciate what you do have.

And that’s what they’ll hear Monday night when he gives his motivational speech at the El Riad Shrine Mosque in downtown Sioux Falls.

“The cool thing we are doing with it, there’s a free-will donation, so there’s no charge, you don’t need to give, but if you choose to, all the proceeds will be going to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in the Twin Cities that’s who helped me with my prosthetics my whole life while growing up and last year when I had my incident with my prosthetic they took care of me, so I was able to donate money back to them last year and now I’m hoping to do the same again this year,” Hanson said.

Again Parker’s speech at the Mosque is this coming Monday at 7 pm.

If you’d like to learn more about Parker Hanson and his motivational speeches and how to book him, click here.