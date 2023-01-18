SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former attorney woke up in the Minnehaha County jail today, charged with rape.

Joseph Smyrak appeared in court this morning. The judge entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

According to his attorney, police have been investigating the case for a year and the alleged crime happened more than two years ago.

Joseph Smyrak

Smyrak’s attorney also pointed out that his criminal history doesn’t have any similar offenses and asked for his bond to be reduced.

The judge set bond at $10,000 cash or surety.

KELOLAND News did some checking and he does have a history of women filing protection orders against him. We also checked with the State Bar and he is no longer a member.

We’ll take a closer look at the case and Smyrak’s background tonight on KELOLAND News.