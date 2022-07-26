SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Air Force member was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a charge of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota.

Cody Allen Green, 39, of San Saba, Texas, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for using Facebook to seek and try to obtain images of child pornography from an unidentified 14-year-old girl.

Green plead guilty to the charge in April. Green was listed as a resident of Box Elder when he was charged.