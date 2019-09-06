Former AG Jackley now Jones Co. State’s Attorney

South Dakota’s former attorney general and candidate for governor is back in the prosecutor’s seat. Marty Jackley has taken on the role of Jones County State’s Attorney.

Jackley served as the attorney general for South Dakota for a decade before running for the Republican nomination for governor in 2018 and losing his bid to Kristi Noem. Prior to his job as attorney general, Jackley was U.S. Attorney for the District of South Dakota.

Jackley will remain a partner with Gunderson Palmer Law Firm in Pierre, while serving as Jones County State’s Attorney.

“It is an honor to serve Jones County and my opportunity to give back to a community that has been very good to me and to stay involved in public service. Our law firm encourages public and community involvement with our lawyers having served as Attorney General, United States Attorney, Majority Leader of our Legislature, and County Commissioner with attorneys also representing counties and cities across South Dakota” Jackley said in a news release.

The Jones County seat is in Murdo.