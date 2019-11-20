Former addict contributes art to new display at downtown library

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new display at the downtown Sioux Falls library is tackling hunger and homelessness.

From books to art and statistics, this setup comes from a partnership between the Siouxland Libraries and the St. Francis House. Carlene Sharkey lives at the St. Francis House. She’s a former meth addict who’s been sober for two years. An expert at beading, she helped finish this piece of art that is now proudly displayed near the front desk.

“Overcoming that and being able to come out of it eventually. I mean I’ve been locked up four times. Same thing. All the same charges. Just being able to come out of that has been a struggle. I’m still struggling. I have those days where I want to go use. I just got to keep my mind occupied and focused on the bigger picture,” Sharkey said.

Sharkey credits the St. Francis House with helping her in her recovery. The display will be at the downtown library for the rest of the month. If you’d like to support the St. Francis House’s mission of bringing people from homelessness to hope, you can take part in its “Walk A Mile In My Shoes” event this Saturday at 11 a.m. The walk begins at the memorial for the homeless, which is located at 6th Street and the Big Sioux River.