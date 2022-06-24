RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City restaurant that helps hungry customers in need received a special grant from State Farm Friday worth thousands of dollars.

The Fork Real Community Café is a place where people can pay what they can, pay it forward, or volunteer.

“Fork Real is a community cafe and we serve anyone and everyone. Everyone is welcome to come to the cafe for a meal, whether they can afford to pay for a meal or not. If someone can’t afford to pay for a meal, then we make it possible for them to exchange volunteer time of about 30 minutes in exchange for that meal,” David Pearcy, Co-founder of Fork Real Cafe, said.

The Fork Real Café was chosen out of a hundred different communities in 34 states for the $25,000 grant. This was a part of the State Farm Neighborhood assist program.

“What they do for the community is a great opportunity for people to come in that can’t afford to pay for food. But then there are also people in the community that can afford to pay for food but they donate a little bit more for the cause. So it’s just a good representation of the Black Hills community,” Doug Markworth, State Farm Agent, said.

Co-founder Dave Pearcy says this money will go toward important day-to-day operations at the café.

“Number one, food costs are increasing across the board. Over the last couple months or so, just the cost of food has gone up 20 to 30 percent. We have overhead such as staff, utilities and rent that we have to pay at the end of the month so this money will be used to offset some of that,” Pearcy said.

By spreading laughter, good food, and real conversations, the Fork Real Community Café believes they have a bright future ahead.

Over the last seven years, the staff and volunteers at Fork Real Community Café have accumulated nearly 50,000 volunteer hours and served more than 10,000 meals to families in need.