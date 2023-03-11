RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City’s Fork Real Community Café is looking to head out on the road to serve more people.

For years, Fork Real Community Café has been a place where people can pay what they can, pay it forward, or volunteer for their meal..

Now, the business is looking towards the future with a food truck.

“Whether you have two dollars to pay for a meal, whether you have the value of the meal, not everyone can come to the cafe because of a job or maybe they are just struggling and may not have much money to get here. So we want to go more East, more West, more South and more North,” Pearcy said.

Founder Rhonda Pearcy says this has been a dream of hers for a while. In order to make it happen, she put together a fundraising project called 30 ‘N 30.

“So 30 ‘N 30, is 30,000 dollars in 30 days and our goal is to raise that money for a food truck and our goal with that is to get some amazing food out to all of the community,” Pearcy said.

One of those donations came from Black Hills Community Bank.

“I love the food truck concept. We have a ton of people that come here and support us at our physical location but a food truck will allow us to take that food out to the people who need it most,” Tiffany Smith, Volunteer and Community Bank Marketing Dir., said.

Fork Real Café hopes to have the truck purchased by next month. It hopes to be up and running by May.

Pearcy says the fundraising goal is almost half way there already.

“So thank you so much for all of the organizations in the area who continue to come by and support us,” Pearcy said.

You can donate here.