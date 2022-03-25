SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Members of Congress are starting to plant the legislative seeds of what should be included in the next farm bill. South Dakotans, who have a big stake in the ag industry, sat down Friday with U.S. Senator John Thune to discuss the bill.

Ag producers in South Dakota are hoping the next farm bill will provide some certainty for them in a time of great uncertainty over the effects of ongoing drought, inflation and now war in the global breadbasket of Ukraine.

“We went through the COVID pandemic, to an energy crisis to a war, so uncertainty is the word. So if we can provide avenues for farmers to strap on their boots and still get their crop in year in and year out providing safe, affordable food for this nation, so it’s important,” South Dakota Corn President Scott Stahl said.

The current farm bill that’s now in effect expires in September of 2023. So members of Congress are getting input on what should go into the next piece of legislature that will direct federal farm policies for another five years.

“The farm bill part of it does not get a lot of attention a lot of times because of the few numbers we have, so the few of us that are here need to make a lot of noise, I guess,” South Dakota Wheat Growers Association President Doug Simons said.

Part of that ‘noise,’ includes stressing the importance of strengthening the financial safety net for farmers facing higher operating costs.

“Fertilizer’s up, diesel’s up, equipment costs are up, everything’s up so the margins are narrower and there’s a lot riding on getting this right because it’s our number-one industry in South Dakota,” Sen. John Thune, (R) South Dakota, said.

South Dakota farmers prepare to head into their fields hoping Congress can lay the groundwork to get them through any rough spots ahead.

It’s not just farm states that have a stake in the new farm bill. Members of Congress from big cities also have skin in the game because much of the farm bill involves nutrition programs, including school lunches and SNAP benefits.