SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A forensic exam of the South Dakota Corn Utilization Council says there was inappropriate behavior in how the books were handled, but no fraud.

A CPA firm released the results of the exam Thursday after earlier audits found the council had weak internal financial controls. The executive director and the legislative director both resigned from the council last year.

The Board of Directors of the South Dakota Corn Utilization Board learned of the findings of the forensic exam during a Zoom meeting in Sioux Falls.

“And we did determine that the management conducted business in an inappropriate and non-professional manner and they were not acting in the best interest of the South Dakota Council,” Robert Rauenhorst of ELO CPAs & Advisors said.

Robert Rauenhorst says the most troubling finding was South Dakota Corn’s former legislative director authorizing thousands of dollars in payments to her husband’s video production company.

“For Teddi Mueller to authorize these expenditures is a violation of state law because her husband, being the principal officer and CEO, she would have an indirect benefit to that,” Rauenhorst said.

Rauenhorst also says the council’s former Executive Director Lisa Richardson did not provide a complete set of financial statements to the board of directors.

“And that the contracted bookkeeper was asked to simplify those and actually remove, or omit some of the accounts that would be presented,” Rauenhorst said.

The Corn Utilization Council uses check-off dollars from South Dakota farmers to pay for promotion and research in their industry. The forensic exam recommends changes to include more transparency in how money is spent and clearer definitions of job titles. Changes that board members say are already taking place.

“As the report stated, there was no fraud, so going forward, we’re going to continue to be very responsible with those check-off dollars,” South Dakota Corn Utilization Board Vice-President Chad Blindauer said.

The forensic exam covered fiscal years 2019, 2020 and 2021.