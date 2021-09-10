Foreign car and motorcycle show at Wild Water West parking lot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Instead of swimmers taking over Wild Water West this weekend, car enthusiasts will instead be filling up the parking lot.

The Foreign Car and Motorcycle show will take place on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

If you have a foreign car or motorcycle, you’re welcome to come out and show off your vehicle.

“I like the fact that you probably see them in movies and European movies not made in the United States and just the fact that they are made different from the normal car we see driving on the street,” Dave Rowe said.

There’s no pre-registration to bring your car to the show on Saturday at Wild Water West.