SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday, golfers hit the links to send local kids to camp. However, the 20th annual Fore the Kids golf tournament was about more than raising money, but also honor someone important not just to the YMCA, but to all of Sioux Falls.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At the Minnehaha Country Club, you can hear the sound of people who are making a difference.

All of today’s tee-offs and putts are “Fore the Kids” to raise money and send them to Camp Leif Ericson.

“It’s the second-largest day camp in the U.S. serving 34 hundred kids a summer, about 7 hundred kids a day. So definitely we take a lot of pride in continuing that tradition providing that experience to kids,” YMCA Director of Development Kadyn Wittman said.

For golfers, it’s a good reason to come to the course and support the kids.

“This is the Y’s main fundraiser, so it means a lot to us to have a good group of people out here.” YMCA board member Adam Walsh said.

Not only are they golfing for the YMCA; they’re golfing for Katie Ashmore.

“There’s almost not enough we can do to honor Katie’s way-too-short life. She was only 41 when she passed,” Micki Lundin said.

Lundin was Katie’s aunt. Before her recent death, she says Katie was a compassionate person who worked hard to give every child the opportunity to go to camp with her “Get on the Bus” campaign.

“You know, getting kids to pay for camp is one thing, but then you have to get them there too. So having the transportation in place was immensely important to her,” Lundin said.

To honor her legacy and impact, the Y created a scholarship in her name.

“That will pay for campers to go to camp forever as long as camp exists. Kids will get to go to camp because of that,” Lundin said.

They’re also remembering her on Hole 12.

“So to honor her, we are doing things like this golf tournament, continuing to raise funds in her honor so that she… she’ll be remembered forever,” Lundin said.

Last year, the “Fore the Kids” golf tournament raised around 1 hundred thousand dollars for camps and youth programs.