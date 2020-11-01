Football was back for a day at SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – SDSU celebrated their homecoming today and although things seemed a little quieter than normal when we were there around campus because of COVID-19, fans still got to take in some football.

Football was back at SDSU for Hobo Day.

Lauren Soulek: What are you looking forward to with Hobo Day today?

“Just football in general,” sophomore Cyndy Pierson said.

“Having a little bit of normalcy,” sophomore Kaitlyn Hanson said.

“Yeah, I miss football really bad,” Pierson said.

The Jackrabbits played a Hobo Day scrimmage so fans could still get in a football game for homecoming.

“I’m really glad that they were able to do that because, you know, it just won’t be Hobo Day without football,” senior Brooke Bigge said.

The Jacks played against themselves this game, but that just ensures a positive outcome.

“Either way we win,” Hanson said.

Sophomores Cyndy Pierson and Kaitlyn Hanson say it was nice to have a sense of normalcy on campus once again.

“Just the atmosphere of the entire campus is just, like, alive. And it’s just so exciting to see everybody excited about where they go to school,” Pierson said.

“Yeah, and just seeing us all come together as a community to support our school and, you know, like you said, just be happy about where we go to school and see everybody dress up in those blue and golds,” Hanson said.

Senior Brooke Bigge has been away from campus for student teaching. She says she was glad to have something to come back for.

“So much is unknown, but being able to kind of come back and that’s kind of the whole point of Hobo Days, coming back to your alma mater. So I’m really excited that we were able to do that,” Bigge said.

Their football Saturday was for the Jacks.

“Go Jacks,” Bigge said.

“Go big, go blue, go Jacks,” Hanson said.

Attendance was limited at the game and masks were required in the stadium.